University canteen in Strasbourg, by Dominique Coulon & associés

The project is based in the regularity of the existing grid to build a single frame, which gives the established scale in both levels. This regular division highlights the existing structure. The elements placed in the upper level have two functions: one works as a sunshade and brings a thermal comfort to users; the other is to create a sort of screen that gives a depth effect to the extension. An artificial lighting concept spotlights the thickness of the sunshade elements. The final end of the extension isn’t just about adding built surface, but to take this project as a pretext to produce a new signal that reflects this dynamic institution. The project has two different height levels due to integration concern with the existing – with its contemporary writing, it lets appreciate both architecture periods.

By Dominique Coulon & associés

Visit Dominique Coulon & associés website