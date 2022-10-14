Martin Peller Group of schools in Reims, by Dominique Coulon & associés

This ‘L’ type building adjoins the street mall and opens itself to the south oriented playground. The school canteen it’s found at the junction between the two courses and completes the composition. The main entries to both schools are situated along the pedestrian mall; the site conditions are suitable for interaction and safe pedestrian walking. The project shows his public character thanks to scale relationship with the surroundings. A large diagonal cantilever announces the main entry and produces un spatial call towards the mall. Right there, volumes are in visible contrast, are richer and diverse. Spaces are simple, transparent, open and they allow an immediate ownership. The different natural lighting sources make pleasant and spatially rich places, favorable to awakening and creativity.

By Dominique Coulon & associés

