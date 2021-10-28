Two Towers for Quy Nhon, by BAUMSCHLAGER EBERLE ARCHITEKTEN

Our office in Hanoi as the design-team recently had the pleasure to take part in the opening of a new mixed building in Quy Nhon, a city located one flight hour to the north of Ho-Chi-Min-City. The “FLC City Hotel Beach Quy Nhơn” has a strategic location, being in the center of Quy Nhon and possessing commanding view towards the beach front. Located on the same street block, the two hotels – Novotel and Seatower – offer a shared shopping center on the first two floors. As they split into two separate towers, the space in between is transformed into a green roof to provide more public space for shoppers, residents, and hotel guests alike. Another notable feature of the whole complex is an underground bar that can be accessed through a tunnel from the hotel and is located on the beach coast.

The hotel prioritizes providing beautiful view to all hotel guests, and thus, is located on the side that is closer to the sea and faces it directly. Its first four floors are dedicated to public space and amenities, including a cafe, a restaurant, a spa, and a pool. With their public characteristic, these floors carry a transparent glass facade both to engage passers-by with the interior’s activities and to bring the surrounding into the indoors space. The hotel lobby on the fifth floor is set back from the main facade so that guests can also enjoy the view down into the fourth floor’s inifinity pool in addition to the sea view. Each hotel room possesses a spacious balcony, which alternate in depth randomly to conceive a dynamic and striking facade. Green elements such as planters and hanging vines are added to soften the rigid appearance of concrete.

By BAUMSCHLAGER EBERLE ARCHITEKTEN

Visit BAUMSCHLAGER EBERLE ARCHITEKTEN website