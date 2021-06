Formerly the City of Fashion and Design, the couture and fashion professions are taught there in an innovative style within collaborative, flexible and convivial spaces. Present at all floors of the building, they are considered the matrix of the project. Wood in all its forms brings warmth like for Parisian fashion houses and creates the identity of the International Campus. On the ground floor, the interior street created enables the school to open on the city.

By ARCHITECTURE PATRICK MAUGER

