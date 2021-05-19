Saint Jean Clinic, by A+ARCHITECTURE

Clinique Saint Jean marks the gateway to the city. With its positioning, scale, and the quality of its design, it is a powerful marker in the landscape. Our commitment to the Cap Santé Group? To create a demonstrative piece of architecture without being ostentatious.

Over and above the technical challenges of impeccable operation, both for patients and for the medical staff, we have endeavoured to create a place which inspires a sense of well-being. The clever use of light, the generosity of spaces and the seamless flow within the building make this clinic a building of its time.

The project consists of a large building bordered by a vast esplanade available to the public. An outdoor car park with 300 spaces is connected to the clinic by a large pedestrian walkway. An underground car park is reserved for staff (140 spaces).

The public can enter the hospital through two separate entrances on the ground floor, from Place de l’Europe or from the car park, via the central hall running all the way through the building.

The body of the building is distinguished by its curved X-shaped structure, thus creating two access areas with specific functions: to the south is the emergency admission area and drop-off zone, while to the north is the logistics area for staff use only.

The linchpin of the project is the central hall adorned with plants and lit by a large glass roof. The surgical suite (second floor) brings together a total of 24 operating theatres backing onto two outpatient accommodation units. On the third and fourth floors, eight accommodation wings complete the building’s X-chromosome shape.

A walkway over Rue des Jasses connects Clinique Saint Jean to the Consultation Centre located opposite, which brings together around a hundred doctors.

By A+ARCHITECTURE

