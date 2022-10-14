Kindergarten in Reims, by Dominique Coulon & associés

Sculpteur Jacques Kindergarten. The position and shape of the primary school answers to a wide range of the requirements that we thought to be fundamental for both schools. We tried to structure the void spaces of both playgrounds. The primary school playground is part of the dynamic relationships. It’s towards the courtyard that is pinched the most. The diagonal opening to the planted area opens the visual field and end up returning the initial depth of the plot. Pupils will perceive the playground as being spacious and diverse. The existing monotony leaves place to playful diversity. The quality compensates the surface cuts inherent to the program (1100m2). The entry facade of the new school has sculptural volume richness. It participates to the primary school courtyard activity.

By Dominique Coulon & associés

Visit Dominique Coulon & associés website